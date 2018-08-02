TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,910,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,128,000 after buying an additional 134,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,174,000 after buying an additional 463,654 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,910,000 after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,510,000 after buying an additional 2,189,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.97.

In related news, Director John C. G. Oleary acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC opened at $32.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.