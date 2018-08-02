Tdam USA Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.