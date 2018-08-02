Tdam USA Inc. Sells 4,662 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 99.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993,438 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $78,585,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15,223.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 441,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,717,000 after acquiring an additional 435,362 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

