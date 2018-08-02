Tdam USA Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Stock

Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Casey’s General Stores opened at $108.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

