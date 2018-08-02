Tdam USA Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,545,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,177,696,000 after purchasing an additional 339,028 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in Chubb by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of CB opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.