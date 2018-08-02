Tdam USA Inc. Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,090,000 after buying an additional 1,715,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,582,000 after buying an additional 976,003 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,798,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

