TD Securities Increases CGI (GIB.A) Price Target to C$96.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$78.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$83.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “c$85.65” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “c$85.65” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.70.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 493,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a twelve month low of C$61.73 and a twelve month high of C$77.22.

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

