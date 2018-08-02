TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,364 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Shopify worth $63,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 839.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mackie set a $170.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NYSE SHOP opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -324.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

