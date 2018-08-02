TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 173,633 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $68,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 444,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,656,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,050.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $33,928,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $350.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $341.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $349.65.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.