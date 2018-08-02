Taylor Wimpey (TW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an add rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 207.71 ($2.73).

Shares of TW traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.75 ($2.23). 15,303,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Kevin S. Beeston sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £1,105,500 ($1,452,502.96). Also, insider Angela Ann Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,204.57).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

