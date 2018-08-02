Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home traded up $0.06, hitting $19.34, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 47,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.28. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.