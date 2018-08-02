Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home traded up $0.06, hitting $19.34, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 47,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.28. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

