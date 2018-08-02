Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 332,332 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,215. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,681. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

