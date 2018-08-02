Targa Resources (TRGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

