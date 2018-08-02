Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.45%.

TLF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.67. Tandy Leather Factory has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.75.

In other news, Director James C. Pappas acquired 38,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $284,922.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,732. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tandy Leather Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

