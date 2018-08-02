Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.34. 70,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,958,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MED boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

