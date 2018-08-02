Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, MED upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $6,678,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 714,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,250,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

