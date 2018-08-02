TAL Education Group (TAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 3,587,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,859. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 65,977 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

