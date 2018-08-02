TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock traded down $0.65, reaching $111.59, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 73,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,785. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,206 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.