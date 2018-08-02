Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Trading Down 0.9%

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.64 and last traded at $103.97. Approximately 14,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 460,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.04.

DATA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.54.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $525,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,737,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $25,977,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 988,061 shares of company stock valued at $91,526,607. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

