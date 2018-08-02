T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.90%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

T-Mobile Us traded down $0.64, hitting $59.36, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,098,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $173,091.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,094 shares of company stock worth $1,069,986. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,108,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,931,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 580.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 584,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,825,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,586,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

