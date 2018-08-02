Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syntel were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 1,208.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syntel by 265.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710 over the last three months. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syntel opened at $40.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Syntel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,276.59%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

