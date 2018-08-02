Synovus Financial Corp Has $64.19 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,704 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,278.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 917,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 913,651 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,169.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 721,937 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,066,000. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.34 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1999 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

