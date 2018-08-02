SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $19.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

SYNNEX traded up $2.50, reaching $97.28, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 229,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,966. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $32,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,914.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,357 shares of company stock worth $946,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

