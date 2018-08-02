Synchrony Financial (SYF) Director Roy A. Guthrie Buys 10,000 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Synchrony Financial opened at $29.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,095,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 167,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 81,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

