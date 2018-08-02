Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $46.96. 2,860,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 770,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $317,776.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,420 shares of company stock worth $20,196,418. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Synaptics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.