Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $156,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,420 shares of company stock valued at $20,196,418. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

