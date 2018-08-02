Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Position Cut by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.38% of Synaptics worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,275,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Synaptics opened at $46.96 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell J. Knittel sold 15,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $651,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $768,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,420 shares of company stock worth $20,196,418. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

