Symantec (SYMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Symantec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 12,531,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,003. Symantec has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Symantec alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

SYMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.