SwftCoin Trading Down 28.2% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003493 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00376348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00178776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

