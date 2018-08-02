SVB Financial Group (SIVB) PT Raised to $370.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.94.

Shares of SVB Financial Group traded up $3.70, hitting $317.24, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $159.44 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kamran F. Husain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $480,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,575 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,136,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,905,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

