Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.75

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 87619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLD. Raymond James began coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sutherland Asset Management from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutherland Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 million. sell-side analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 14.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 63.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the second quarter worth $844,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

