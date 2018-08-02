Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Price Target to $84.00

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B traded down $1.09, hitting $68.24, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 213,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,848. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 49.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,643,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,909,000 after acquiring an additional 361,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 12.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

