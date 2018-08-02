Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts Give TRI Pointe Group (TPH) a $21.00 Price Target

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TRI Pointe Group opened at $14.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,082 shares of company stock worth $3,196,195. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 88,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.