SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) CEO Sells $294,650.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $294,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SurModics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,566. The firm has a market cap of $779.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Get SurModics alerts:

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.