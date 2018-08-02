Suretly Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,563.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00023979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market cap of $401,052.00 and $117,563.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,990 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

