SuperCom (SPCB) vs. Analog Devices (ADI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.11 billion 6.97 $727.25 million $4.72 20.35 SuperCom $33.26 million 0.76 -$6.66 million ($0.14) -12.14

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.72% 20.34% 9.95% SuperCom -15.60% 1.08% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Analog Devices and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 18 0 2.75 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $104.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SuperCom does not pay a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SuperCom on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

