Super Game Chain (SGCC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One Super Game Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. Super Game Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $141,832.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00378259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00179666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023482 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Super Game Chain Profile

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Game Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@supergamechain . The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

