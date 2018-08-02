SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Chemours (CC)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Shares of Chemours opened at $44.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Chemours has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $10,101,620.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,270.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $221,537,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $56,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chemours by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,586,000 after purchasing an additional 989,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after purchasing an additional 915,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $15,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

