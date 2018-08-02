SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust opened at $32.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other news, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,525,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHSP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

