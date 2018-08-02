Sunrun (RUN) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Sunrun stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 217,050 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,373,209.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,720,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,320,990 shares of company stock valued at $39,191,677 in the last 90 days. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 47.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

