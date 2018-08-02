Suncor Energy (SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.47

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.47 and last traded at C$54.72, with a volume of 1191134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.34.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.59.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.08 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.05, for a total value of C$367,875.00. Also, insider Paul Douglas Gardner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,591,550.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

