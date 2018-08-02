Summit Materials (SUM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $549.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.76 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,125. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

