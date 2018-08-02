Summit Materials (SUM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.06.
In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,125. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.
