Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SMMF opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.61%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Charles Piccirillo bought 1,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

