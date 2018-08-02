Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $136.31 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,601 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 69,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $136,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $790,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,942 shares of company stock worth $23,068,590. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $127.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

