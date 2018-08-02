Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 78,342 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $257,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $233.91 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $170.07 and a one year high of $235.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

