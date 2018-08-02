Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $5.58 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,304,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,450,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,908,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 632,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $258,386.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $44,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,514.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy opened at $47.86 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

