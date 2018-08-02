Sujal Shah Acquires 5,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sujal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00.

CBAY stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 12.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.