Suffolk Capital Management LLC Invests $12.46 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,000. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.8% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 66.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 84.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

