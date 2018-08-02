Suffolk Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,115 Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 633.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Loxo Oncology worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $14,206,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $16,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 22.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 13.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Loxo Oncology opened at $169.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOXO shares. Cann reissued an “average” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $182.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Loxo Oncology news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $565,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,220,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,678 shares of company stock valued at $277,153,641 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

