Stuart Olson (SOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 22675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get Stuart Olson alerts:

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Stuart Olson had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of C$265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.20 million.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Stuart Olson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stuart Olson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.